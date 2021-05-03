Chan Sung Jung to fight Dan Ige in a Featherweight bout at UFC Fight Night 190

'The Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung will make his return to the octagon at UFC Fight Night 190. Jung will be taking on Dan Ige at the event.

This will be The Korean Zombie's first fight since his unanimous decision loss to Brian Ortega at UFC Fight Night 180 in October 2020.

The location and venue of the event are yet to be decided. Although there has not been an official announcement, the bout between Chan Sung Jung and Dan Ige is most likely to serve as the event headliner.

Chan Sung Jung vs Dan Ige could be a massive fight in the Featherweight division

Chan Sung Jung (16-6 MMA, 6-3 UFC), better known by his fighting nickname The Korean Zombie, is ranked No.4 in the UFC featherweight rankings.

Jung is a veteran of the promotion after making his UFC debut way back in 2011. During his ten-year tenure with the organization, Jung defeated the likes of Mark Hominick, Dennis Bermudez, Dustin Poirier, and Frankie Edgar.

Known for his lethal striking and sleek submission game, all six of Chan Sung Jung's UFC wins have come by way of a finish (4 KO, 1 SUB).

The Korean Zombie's only opportunity at the Featherweight Title ended in a TKO loss to former champion Jose Aldo at UFC 163 in August 2013.

Zombie's opponent, Dan Ige (15-3 MMA, 8-2 UFC) is ranked No.8 in the division rankings.

Having earned his UFC contract with a submission win over Luis Gomez in Dana White's Contender Series, Ige defeated the likes of Gavin Tucker, Edson Barboza, and Mirsad Bektic during his tenure with the promotion.

His last fight was a knockout win over Gavin Tucker at UFC Vegas 21 in March 2021.

The top fighters in the UFC Featherweight division have been the most inactive ones. Brian Ortega, Zabit Magomedsharipov, and Yair Rodrigues, who occupied second, third, and fourth spots in the rankings until Zabit's removal, have fought a combined three times in the last eighteen months.

With Magomedsharipov's impending surgery and retirement talks, it is most likely that the winner of Chan Sung Jung vs Dan Ige is most likely to fight Max Holloway or Yair Rodriguez for the No.1 spot in the division.