Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman looks set to return to the octagon. According to Newsday Sports' Mark La Monica, Weidman will make his return against Brad Tavares at UFC 292, which is scheduled to take place on August 19 in Boston.

The former middleweight champion will be competing for the first time since sustaining a gruesome injury. He broke his leg after landing a leg kick to Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Prior to the fight with Hall, the New York native was coming off a unanimous decision over Omari Akhmedov, which snapped his two-fight losing skid. Tavares, on the other hand, will be going into the fight looking to snap his two-fight losing skid, which includes losses to Dricus du Plessis and Bruno Silva.

It will be interesting to see how the former middleweight champion performs, especially when taking into account that he will be 39 on the night of the fight and is coming off a two-year layoff.

Who did Chris Weidman defeat to win the UFC middleweight championship?

Chris Weidman had one of the most memorable title wins in UFC history when he defeated Anderson Silva to become the middleweight champion.

At the time, the New York native had an unbeaten 9-0 MMA record, while Silva was arguably the most dominant fighter in the promotion's history and had yet to lose a fight in the octagon. 'The Spider' got caught with his hand down in the second round. The former NCAA Div I All-American collegiate wrestler took advantage and dropped him with a left hook before finishing him with ground strikes.

It was an impressive title reign as he successfully retained his title against Silva in a rematch, as well as former light heavyweight champions Lyoto Machida and Vitor Belfort.

Poll : 0 votes