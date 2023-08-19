BREAKING: Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy set for third pro boxing bout against Michael Hunter

Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy is all set for this third pro-boxing fight. This time, 'Prince of War' will take on former world WBO NABO cruiserweight champion Michael Hunter.

According to a tweet by MMA reporter Alex Behunin, the duo will lock horns Sunday, August 20. While Hardy is still green at boxing, with a pro record of 2-0, his opponent is vastly more experienced and holds a pro record of 20-1-2.

Although the former UFC star has found early success in his pro-boxing career, Michael Hunter is a giant leap in competition.

While Hasim Rahman Jr is the only recognizable name on the former UFC fighter's resume, Hunter has held multiple regional titles in the past and has squared off against the cream of the crop, including the current unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk.

However, 'The Bounty' hasn't stepped inside the ring since December 2021 when he drew against Jerry Forrest. In comparison, Greg Hardy last fought in November.

While 'Prince of War's' boxing resume could use some work, his MMA credentials are indisputable. A break out of Dana White's Contender Series season 2, the former football star clinched three wins before facing his first defeat.

Although his MMA record of 7-5 and one NC pales compared to many seasoned fighters, he holds four wins in the UFC.

When an ecstatic Greg Hardy called out the Furys after statement win

When Greg Hardy faced Hasim Rahman Jr last year, the popular consensus before the fight was that 'Prince of War' had to hunt for an early knockout to win the contest.

However, to the surprise of many, the ex-UFC star outboxed the more experience Rahman Jr. for four rounds to clinch a unanimous decision victory. During his interview after the statement win, the 35-year went on an adrenaline-filled speech staking his claim as a legitimate boxer.

Hardy didnt stop there; he further called out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and his brother Tommy for a boxing showdown:

"All the big boys, I'm going to devour every single one of them. I'm going to take them, I'm going to break them. I'm going to go four, six, eight, ten. They can get it let's go, Fury, you ain't s**t. All of them, every gypsy out there... I'm going to beat the c**p out of every single one of you."

