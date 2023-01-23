Breaking: Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold announces free agency

Luke Rockhold recently announced that he wants to get back in action, despite his recent retirement.

After almost three years on hiatus due to injury, the former middleweight champion took on Paulo Costa at UFC 278, only to be handed the fourth defeat of his career in the promotion.

Soon after the defeat, in his post-fight octagon interview, the fighter announced his retirement from the sport.

However, it looks like the fighter wants to give himself a second chance in the sport. Appearing on the latest edition of The MMA Hour, Rockhold revealed that he is coming back.

He explained that despite having three more fights left on his promotional contract, he was able to come to a good working relationship with the UFC that allowed him to become a free agent.

Announcing his free agency, Rockhold said:

"Your man's a free agent. Free and clear and I'm ready to, you know...kind of...re-inspired to go out there and do something new like... I need a new setting, I need a new challenge."

Check out Luke Rockhold's interview in the latest edition of The MMA Hour below [at the 2:40:00 mark]:

Luke Rockhold calls out Jake Paul for a fight in boxing or MMA

Appearing in a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Luke Rockhold challenged Jake Paul to a fight as he called out the pro boxer for fighting "little dudes."

Speaking to a reporter, the former middleweight king said:

"Stop trying to fight little dudes man. F***ing fifty-five-pounder, you're a middleweight, if you want to fight a middleweight, I mean, 'Hey, I got hands, I got hands.' We could do anything we want, I mean, I really don't care I'd beat that guy in my sleep so..."

According to Rockhold, 'The Problem Child' is being very strategic and chooses opponents who are smaller than him. However, the former UFC fighter feels that he would be a perfect match for Paul, be it MMA or boxing.

Poll : 0 votes