Breaking: UFC veteran announces return to octagon in October

It appears as though a UFC veteran has announced that he will be returning to the octagon in October.

No.14 ranked featherweight Edson Barboza made it official as he announced that he will be fighting at UFC Vegas 81, which is scheduled for October 14. He took to his Instagram account to make the announcement for his fans and revealed that he will be fighting Sudiq Yusuff.

Edson Barboza is riding high as he is coming off his spectacular first-round knockout win over Billy Quarantillo this past April. The knockout win earned him a post-fight bonus for Performance of the Night and snapped his two-fight losing skid. The Brazilian's confidence will surely be boosted as he looks to get back into the top-10 of the featherweight division after losses to Bryce Mitchell and Giga Chikadze.

Yusuff, on the other hand, is currently the No.11 ranked featherweight and is set to return to the octagon after a one-year layoff. He is riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a unanimous decision win over Alex Caceres and first-round submission win over Don Shainis. Since debuting on the Contender Series, he has only suffered one loss in the UFC, which was a unanimous decision to No.4 ranked featherweight, Arnold Allen.

It will be interesting to see whether Edson Barboza's activity will be the difference maker when he steps in the octagon with Sodiq Yusuff in what is expected to be an entertaining bout.