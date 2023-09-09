BREAKING: Frank Martin's last-minute withdrawal shatters Shakur Stevenson's WBC lightweight title hopes

The scheduled bout for the vacant WBC lightweight title between Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin has reportedly been canceled.

According to a recent report by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Martin has had a change of heart and is no longer keen on the bout:

"The Shakur Stevenson-Frank Martin fight for the vacant WBC lightweight title, planned for Nov. 16 in Las Vegas, is off, sources told ESPN. This comes days after WBC purse bid was cancelled after organization was notified by both sides that a deal was reached. Top Rank sent the contract over to Martin’s side and the following day was told that he was no longer interested in the fight, sources said."

The news has led to accusations of Martin avoiding the fight, with Stevenson suggesting he's "ducking" the match. 'Sugar' has faced a similar situation before when former WBC lightweight champion Devin Haney moved up to the 140-pound division to fight Regis Prograis instead of facing Stevenson.

Shakur Stevenson's most recent fight was in April, where he secured a knockout victory against Shuichiro Yoshino. The 26-year-old Newark native holds an undefeated record of 20 wins, including 10 by knockout, and has already claimed championship titles in the 126 and 130-pound weight divisions.

On the other hand, Martin's latest bout occurred more recently in July when he won by decision against Artem Harutyunyan. 'The Ghost' maintains an overall record of 18-0, with 12 victories by knockout.