Shakur Stevenson set to challenge for vacant WBC lightweight title after reportedly reaching agreement with opponent

Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin are reportedly set to compete for the vacant WBC lightweight championship. The bout is tentatively scheduled for either November 16 in Las Vegas or December 9 in New York.

As per a recent report by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, an agreement was reached just hours before the rights to the fight were set to go up for auction during a purse bid. The WBC had issued an order last month, mandating that Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin compete for the vacant 135-pound title.

Expand Tweet

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is scheduled to make a move up to the 140-pound division for a bout against Regis Prograis later this year. As a result, he has been designated as the WBC's champion in recess.

Shakur Stevenson is emerging as one of the boxing world's rapidly ascending talents. The 26-year-old Newark native has already secured championship titles in both the 126 and 130-pound weight divisions and is now aiming to replicate that success in a third weight class. 'Sugar' boasts an undefeated 20-0 record, including 10 victories by knockout.

In contrast, Frank Martin is widely regarded as Stevenson's most formidable opponent to date. Martin's latest victory was a closely contested decision win against Artem Harutyunyan. 'The Ghost' has an overall record of 18-0, with 12 of them coming via knockout.

Why did Shakur Stevenson turn down a bout against Devin Haney?

Shakur Stevenson explained his decision to decline a fight against Devin Haney back in July.

'Sugar' hadn't fought in the boxing ring since April when he faced Shuichiro Yoshino, which marked his lightweight debut. Stevenson outperformed his opponent and won by a sixth-round knockout.

In a series of tweets posted in July, Stevenson disclosed that he declined a bout with Haney because they couldn't agree on the financial terms of the fight. Stevenson explained that Haney and his team proposed a revenue split of 25% for him.

The former super featherweight champion expressed his belief that this offer was insufficient and that he should receive a greater portion of the fight's earnings:

"Nah I’m not gone take 25% but u knew that already Lil bruh be realistic 😴"

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet