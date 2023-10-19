BREAKING: Georges St-Pierre's grappling match postponed, opponent revealed

It appears as though fans will have to wait a little while longer to see Georges St-Pierre compete in a grappling match.

TSN journalist Aaron Bronsteter took to his X account, where he reported that the UFC Hall of Famer will no longer be competing at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational card this December. He mentioned that both the former two-division UFC champion and his opponent sustained injuries and that their grappling match will be postponed.

He wrote:

"Just spoke with Georges St-Pierre, who revealed that he had agreed to face Nick Diaz in his grappling bout at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December...Unfortunately, both suffered injuries recently and it has been postponed."

Aaron Bronsteter tweet regarding the grappling match

Bronsteter, who spoke with the former welterweight king following his induction into Canada's Sports Hall of Fame class of 2023, also revealed that his opponent was no stranger to him as it was scheduled to be his former foe, Nick Diaz. The Canadian announced his return to competition this past July and named the Stockton native as a potential opponent but nothing was made official.

Following his induction, the UFC Hall of Famer also spoke to Sportskeeda MMA for an exclusive interview where he confirmed that he sustained a minor injury and that December would be too soon. It remains to be seen when the Georges St-Pierre vs. Nick Diaz grappling match will be rescheduled.