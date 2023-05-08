Breaking: Hasbulla and friends arrested in Dagestan

Since becoming a viral figure on the internet, Hasbulla is considered one of the most lovable celebrities in recent times, but that doesn't stop him from having to obey the law. According to recent reports, the social media sensation was arrested in Dagestan for a traffic violation alongside some of his friends.

The Russian suffers from a genetic disorder in which his body is unable to produce a growth hormone, leading him to be much smaller than the average adult male. Although many believe him to be a young child, the viral star is in fact an adult and is somewhat surprisingly approaching his 21st birthday.

As announced earlier today on social media, Hasbulla and some of his friends were arrested after violating traffic laws. Reports are claiming after disturbing other drivers on the road, the influencer and those with him were detained and later charged.

"Police in Dagestan arrested Hasbulla and some of his friends for violating traffic laws. According to Dagestan's Internal Affairs, he and others drove out into the street and were interfering with other drivers. The entourage was taken into custody and charged with administrative violations. According to them, they were celebrating their friend's wedding."

While it's unclear what comes next for the global entertainer, it won't do him any favors in his relationship with Dana White, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and other big figures in the world of mixed martial arts.

Why is Hasbulla linked with the UFC?

Despite holding a good relationship with the aforementioned Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dana White, that isn't the only reason 'Mini Khabib' has been linked with the UFC.

The TikTok star isn't just a fan of the sport or holds close friendships with pioneers in MMA, he is also keen on one day competing in the cage and rumors suggest he may be in line for a UFC debut.

While not much more is known about when or who he could make his first octagon appearance against, it's clear that he has a passion for fighting throughout the years of the world getting to know the young star.

In a now-deleted post on Instagram, Hasbulla announced that he has signed a deal with the UFC and will eventually compete in the cage, though not much news has been shared on that possibility since.

