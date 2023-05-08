Breaking: Henry Cejudo takes a U-Turn on retirement, calls out Dana White demanding UFC Boston matchup against elite fighter

After his fight at UFC 288 on April 6, former multi-division champion Henry Cejudo appears to have changed his mind about retiring from the fight.

Initially in his post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'The Messenger' had hinted at retirement. But with his recent social media post, Cejudo has expressed interest in returning to the octagon.

In a post uploaded on Twitter, the 36-year-old asked UFC president Dana White to set up a fight between himself and Merab Dvalishvili for the UFC event expected to take place in Boston, Massachusetts.

"This shit is far from over! Dana White, I want Merab Dvalishvili's head on a plate! #ufcboston," wrote Henry Cejudo.

Dvalishvili is one of the formidable fighters in the UFC's 135-pound division and is currently ranked number one in the promotion's bantamweight rankings.

'The Machine' is riding a nine-fight win streak in the UFC that includes victories over Jose Aldo, Petr Yan, Marlon Moraes, Cody Stamann, John Dodson and Casey Kenney.

In his last outing, Dvalishvili put on a grappling masterclass and defeated former champion Yan with a landslide on the scorecards. All three judges scored the contest 50-45 in favor of the 32-year-old.

But despite this impressive run, Dvalishvili does not want to fight for the title right now as his friend and teammate Aljamain Sterling currently sits on the bantamweigh throne.

So, it would be a sensible move by the UFC to set up a clash between Cejudo and 'The Machine' the coming months.

Henry Cejudo came out of his previous retirement at UFC 288

Henry Cejudo previously parted ways with MMA in May 2020 after successfully defending his bantamweight title against Dominick Cruz at UFC 249.

Then, after a three-year hiatus, 'The Messenger' came out of his retirement to take on Aljamain Sterling for the bantamweight throne at UFC 288. The fight was a razor-close affair that lasted the entire 25 minutes. But Sterling managed to get his hand raised and win the fight via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 47-48, 48-47 and 48-47 in favor of 'Funk Master'.

Going by his recent tweet, it appears that the 36-year-old did not come back for a one-off fight and intends to compete for a longer amount of time.

