Breaking: Huge heavyweight main-event set for UFC Fight Night in London

The UFC have confirmed that a huge heavyweight clash will headline their Fight Night event, which is scheduled to take place at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 22.

Surging No.5 ranked UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall returns to the octagon and headlines his third consecutive event in his home country when he takes on Marcin Tybura. The promotion originally planned for the event to be a pay-per-view with welterweight champion Leon Edwards defending his title against Colby Covington, but kept it as a Fight Night after the fight didn't materialize.

Aspinall is coming into the fight following an unfortunate set of circumstances in his previous fight with Curtis Blaydes. He lost the fight via TKO after sustaining a knee injury 15-seconds into the fight.

Tybura, on the other hand, comes into the fight riding a two-fight winning streak that saw him earn a majority decision win over Alexander Romanov and a unanimous decision win over Blagoy Ivanov.

