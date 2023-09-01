BREAKING: Ion Cutelaba set to take on fighter on three-fight winning streak at UFC Vegas 80 in October

UFC is scheduled to return to its Las Vegas Apex venue for a Fight Night event (also known as UFC Vegas 80), scheduled on October 7.

The upcoming event will mark the return of light heavyweight fighter Ion Cutelaba, who will be participating in his second fight of the year as he takes on Philipe Lins.

Combat sports journalist Marcel Dorff was among the first to report the bout announcement on X (formerly Twitter):

"Philipe Lins will fight Ion Cutelaba at UFC Vegas 80 on October 7th."

'The Hulk' was initially set to compete against Ovince Saint-Preux at the UFC Nashville event last month, but the fight was called off due to undisclosed reasons.

Ion Cutelaba secured a first-round knockout victory over Tanner Boser at the UFC Kansas City event in April, putting an end to his three-fight losing streak against Ryan Spann, Johnny Walker, and Kennedy Nzechukwu. The 29-year-old Moldovan fighter boasts a professional record of 17-9-1.

On the other hand, Philipe Lins' most recent achievement was a unanimous decision victory over Maxim Grishin at UFC Vegas 74 in June. Although 'Monstro' faced setbacks in his initial two UFC heavyweight fights against Andrei Arlovski and Tanner Boser, he bounced back with consecutive wins against Marcin Prachnio and Ovince Saint Preux. The 38-year-old Brazilian striker has a professional record of 17-5.

The current UFC Vegas 80 lineup is as follows:

Drew Dober vs. Ricky Glenn

Ion Cutelaba vs. Philipe Lins

Bill Algeo vs. Alexander Hernandez

Chris Gutierrez vs. Montel Jackson