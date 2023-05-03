Breaking: Ivana Petrović vs. Luana Carolina set for UFC card in July

It appears as though a women's flyweight bout between Ivana Petrovic and Luana Carolina is set for the upcoming UFC Fight Night 225 event on July 1, which will take place at the Apex.

Petrovic is a flyweight with a lot of potential and is looking to make a great first impression in her UFC debut. She is currently unbeaten with a 6-0 MMA record, with 5 of her wins coming via TKO or submission. Prior to her MMA debut in 2021, she spent two years competing at the amateur level, where she had a record of 5-1.

Carolina, on the other hand, is the more experienced fighter as she has a 8-4 MMA record. She will look to spoil Petrovic's promotional debut and at the same time snap her two-fight losing skid, which includes losses to Joanne Wood and Molly McCann.

Prior to the losing skid, 'Dread' was riding a two-fight winning streak that saw her win back-to-back decisions over Poliana Botelho and Lupita Godinez.

Who is headlining UFC Fight Night 225?

UFC Fight Night 225 will be headlined by a middleweight clash between Sean Strickland and Abusupiyan Magomedov.

Strickland is looking to continue his winning streak as he began the year with a bounce-back win over Nassourdine Imavov in a light heavyweight bout. He came into the fight following back-to-back losses to Jared Cannonier and former middleweight champion Alex Pereira.

Magomedov is currently riding a 4-fight winning streak and will have a tough test in his second bout in the promotion. He is coming off a very impressive showing in his octagon debut, which saw him finish Dustin Stoltzfus with a front-kick in 19-seconds.

