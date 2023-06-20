BREAKING: Jake Paul confirms big change to Nate Diaz matchup

Jake Paul has embraced a last-minute alteration to the rules for his highly anticipated boxing comeback against Nate Diaz.

The YouTuber-turned boxer and the former UFC superstar will face each other on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. This showdown holds even more significance as it marks Diaz's official entry into the realm of professional boxing.

Initially slated for eight rounds, the dynamics of the match took an unexpected twist when Diaz expressed his desire for a more prolonged bout.

Acknowledging Diaz's commendable cardio and rising to the challenge, 'The Problem Child' recently accepted the Stockton native's request to extend the scheduled rounds to a thrilling 10:

"Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is."

Jake Paul @jakepaul Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is. Nate Diaz wants 10 rounds. I guess he has good cardio. Ok Nathan, 10 rounds it is.

While the extended 10-round showdown awaited the Texas Combative Sports Program's approval, the latest updates indicate a positive trajectory. Jake Paul has now officially confirmed the exciting news of a 10-round bout through a tweet:

"10 rounds confirmed. #PaulDiaz August 5th."

Check out the social media post below:

Jake Paul will enter his eighth professional boxing match and finds himself in a compelling position following his first defeat, a split-decision loss against Tommy Fury in Saudi Arabia back in February.

On the other side, Nate Diaz departed from the UFC on a high note, securing a victory over Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September.

Poll : 0 votes