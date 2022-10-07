Create

Breaking: Jake Paul offers USD 10 million to Draymond Green to fight against any opponent of his choosing in his undercard

By Anurag Mitra
Modified Oct 07, 2022 11:18 AM EDT
Draymond Green (left) and Jake Paul (right)
Jake Paul has offered a whopping $10 million to Draymond Green if he agrees to fight on the undercard of the upcoming boxing pay-per-view event headlined by "The Problem Child" and UFC legend Anderson Silva. Silva and Paul are set to lock horns in a highly anticipated boxing match on October 29.

Paul recently took to Twitter to offer $10 million to the NBA star to compete at the event and even gave him the liberty to pick his opponent.

"Draymond I got $10 million for you to get in the ring on the next Most Valuable Promotions pay-per-view. Who you want? @Money23Green," Paul wrote.
Green, who plays as a power forward for the Golden State Warriors, is yet to respond to Paul's offer. Paul's offer could also be a sarcastic take on the latest controversy surrounding Green. The 32-year-old was recently in the news for punching his teammate Jordan Poole following a heated verbal exchange.

The incident allegedly took place during a practice session and a recently released video shows Green walking up to Poole before being shoved by the 23-year-old. As soon as he got shoved, Green fired back with a right cross that seemed to catch Poole on the face.

Check out the clip below:

Draymond Green. What a teammate.https://t.co/aH8qKa2fI8

According to the team's general manager Bob Myers, Green issued an apology for the unfortunate incident. Per ESPN, Myers stated:

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens. Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

