Breaking: Jake Paul signs Hollywood star Javon Walton of Euphoria fame to Most Valuable Promotions

Rising Hollywood star and boxing sensation Javon Walton has signed with boxing promotional company Most Valuable Promotions co-founded by Jake Paul. The Youtuber-turned-boxer revealed the news on his Twitter handle and it was first reported by Marc Raimondi of ESPN.

Javon Walton is best known for playing the character ‘Ashtray’ in the series ‘Euphoria’. He has also played major roles in ‘The Umbrella Academy’ and ‘Samaritan’. The 17-year-old has firmly established himself as a hot prospect in the amateur boxing circuit as well and has five Georgia state championships to his name among other accolades.

After signing with MVP, Walton becomes the youngest boxer on their roster. The promotion boasts boxers like Amanda Serrano, Ashton Sylve, and Shadasia Green in its talent pool.

See Jake Paul’s tweet announcing Walton’s signing with MVP below:

“Welcome to the MVP family @onwardwanna @MostVpromotions,” Jake Paul tweeted.

As per the ESPN report, the 17-year-old Walton will conclude his amateur boxing career soon and make his professional boxing debut in 2024. MVP along with its key members Jake Paul and former UFC CFO Nakisa Bidarian are tasked to guide him with various aspects of promotion like brand building, content creation, and marketing.

Javon Walton elated after his signing with MVP

In a statement following his signing with MVP, Javon Walton shared his thoughts on the professional decision and expressed his feelings towards the promotional company.

“I’ve been training so hard and working for the majority of my life for this moment. MVP feels like family, and that’s very important to me. I know they can help me reach my goals in professional boxing and do it in a way that feels special to me,” Walton said [H/t ESPN Boxing]

'Wanna' will be officially introduced as MVP talent during the open workouts of the upcoming Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing match. He has trained under his father and coach DJ so far in his career and will continue to do so after joining MVP.

Apart from being a rising actor and boxer, Javon Walton is slowly and steadily turning into a band. At the time of this article’s publishing, ‘Wanna’ has 5.3 million followers on Instagram. He also signed a deal with Nike’s Jordan brand last November, becoming the youngest person to do so.