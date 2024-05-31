BREAKING: Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson postponed due to former champion's recent ulcer flare-up

It seems we'll have to wait a little bit longer to see the much-anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson clash. Originally set for July 20, the bout was postponed after Mike Tyson suffered a "medical emergency" caused by an "ulcer flare-up" while on a flight days ago.

While the 57-year-old boxing legend shortly tweeted to his fans declaring that he's okay, this medical mishap caused his team to take additional necessary precautions to make sure he'll be 100% come fight night.

Netflix, the official broadcaster of the historic boxing match, took to X to announce the decision, saying:

"Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks...The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!...Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week."

Here's the press release:

Mike Tyson releases official statement on bout with Jake Paul getting postponed

In an official statement released by Most Valuable Promotions, the promoter of the fight, Mike Tyson offered more details on the medical issue and the subsequent postponement, saying:

"I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time. Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover."

He continued:

"My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s and I will be back to my full training schedule soon. Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still get knocked out and out of boxing for good. I appreciate everyone's patience and can't wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year."

Here's the full official statement:

