"Humble him Iron Mike" - Fans react to Mike Tyson claiming he does not need to be 100% to beat Jake Paul after recent health scare  

Mike Tyson fans can now breathe easy as the 57-year-old legend recently announced that he's fully healthy to take on Jake Paul in their much-awaited boxing showdown. The widespread concern happened when 'Iron' Mike was reported to have had a "medical emergency" just 24 hours ago.

@happypunch posted an initial report on the incident on Instagram, saying (via Mirror Fighting):

"Mike Tyson reportedly suffered a “medical emergency” while boarding a plane last night...Before paramedics arrived, an announcement asking for a doctor and a message came on the screens...The flight took off two hours late but it is unclear if Tyson was on it"

Fighters, fans, and members of the press reacted to the incident in various ways through different information channels. More than a day after the incident, Tyson himself put everyone at ease by posting this simple yet cheeky tweet:

"Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul."

Fans were ecstatic upon hearing the news of their favorite boxing legend being back to full health, with one X user named @jensomething69 saying:

"Humble him iron Mike!! He needs it!"

Mike Tyson's representative initially set the record straight on boxing legend's 'medical emergency'

Hours before 'Iron' Mike tweeted to his fans, a representative from his camp released an official statement on the incident. The representative corrected some points that may have been misinterpreted and blown out of proportion.

They told MMA Fighting:

"Thankfully, Mr. Tyson is doing great. He became nauseous and dizzy due to an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before landing. He is appreciative to the medical staff that were there to help him."

On the plane's take-off getting delayed, the representative said:

"However, it's false reporting that his medical attention caused the flight delay. this two-hour delay was due to an air conditioning issue on the aircraft."

The concern largely came from the fact that Tyson is now 57 years old and has been inactive from professional competition for nearly 20 years. Fighting someone like Paul, who is 30 years younger, at this age is something unprecedented, even for a boxing legend like Mike Tyson.

All we have to do now is wait til July 20 to find out how fully recovered and ready 'Iron' Mike is to fight the brash and controversial influencer boxing icon.