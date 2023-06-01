UFC Vegas 74 is now just two days away, but it has been announced today that the card has lost one of its biggest fights in the form of Jared Gordon vs. Jim Miller.

According to David Van Auken on Twitter, lightweight contender Gordon has been sidelined for an as-of-yet undisclosed reason. The clash was supposed to be part of Saturday’s main card.

Reliable MMA journalist Marcel Dorff has suggested that a replacement for ‘Flash’ will be announced by the UFC soon, although as of the time of writing, nothing has been confirmed.

In a reply to his tweet, the Dutch journalist has also stated that Miller’s new fight will remain part of Saturday’s card rather than being bumped onto a future event:

Interestingly, Gordon himself was stepping into his fight with Miller as a replacement for L’udovit Klein, who withdrew in late May. According to recent reports, ‘Flash’ was set to make a 37lbs weight cut for the bout, which may explain why he’s now been forced out:

UFC Vegas 74: Jared Gordon out, but who else is fighting on this weekend’s card?

UFC Vegas 74 may have lost a main card bout in the form of Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon, but it should still be a watchable event overall.

The headliner features a clash between flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The winner of the fight will be hopeful of heading onto fight for the 125lbs title in the future.

UFC @ufc



This Saving the smiles for Saturday night 📸This #UFCVegas74 main event is one you can't miss Saving the smiles for Saturday night 📸 This #UFCVegas74 main event is one you can't miss 👊 https://t.co/2OzbIDkEHo

Other fights set for this event include Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda, Tim Elliott vs. Victor Altamirano, Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza and Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

Poll : 0 votes