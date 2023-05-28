This upcoming weekend’s UFC Fight Night event features a headliner between flyweight contenders Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi.

With Kara-France ranked at No.3 and Albazi sitting at No.7, this could be a key fight in terms of title contention at 125lbs. Let’s take a look at how the men compare in terms of their physical stats and UFC records.

Kai Kara-France and ‘The Prince’ both stand at a reported 5’5”, but it’s ‘Don’t Blink’ who will hold a slight reach advantage. Boasting a 69” reach, he has a single inch advantage on ‘The Prince’, who holds a reach of 68”.

Neither Kara-France nor Albazi have ever missed weight during their UFC careers, with both men easily hitting the 125lbs flyweight limit for their most recent fights.

However, it is worth noting that while Kara-France’s entire tenure in the octagon has taken place at 125lbs, Albazi actually debuted in the promotion as a bantamweight. He defeated Malcolm Gordon in his first bout there before moving to 125lbs thereafter.

Of the two fighters, it’s Kara-France who has more experience in the octagon. ‘Don’t Blink’ debuted in the promotion in 2018 following a run on the 24th season of The Ultimate Fighter.

His UFC record stands at 7-3, and his last fight saw him beaten by Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title. Despite his loss, many people believed he was winning the fight before he was stopped.

Albazi, meanwhile, is unbeaten in the octagon at 4-0. His most recent bout saw him stop Alessandro Costa in the third round via KO.

Interestingly, the bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi was only shifted into the headline slot earlier this month. This was because the initially planned main event of Jack Hermansson vs. Brendan Allen was scrapped.

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi: Who else is fighting at this event?

UFC Fight Night: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi is set to take place on June 3 in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time of writing, the event is scheduled to feature a total of 13 bouts, with six on the main card and seven on the preliminary card.

The co-headliner will see featherweight veterans Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda facing off, while highly-rated contenders Jim Miller, Tim Elliott and Guram Kutateladze will all feature on the main card.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski in action, while Abubakar Nurmagomedov – a training partner of former UFC lightweight kingpin Khabib – will face Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a featherweight tilt.

The event is set to air on the ESPN network in the US.

