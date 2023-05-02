BREAKING: New main-event announced for UFC Fight Night event for June 3

The roster for the upcoming UFC Vegas 74 event has undergone some revisions, with the promotion of the much-awaited flyweight fight between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi, set to take place on June 3 at the prestigious Apex facility in Las Vegas.

This news comes after Jack Hermansson, who was originally slated to compete against Brendan Allen in the main event, pulled out of the fight in late April due to an undisclosed injury. Despite this setback, fans can still look forward to an electrifying night of fights, with Kara-France and Albazi headlining the event.

After suffering a loss to reigning flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a UFC 277 interim title fight in July 2022, 'Don't Blink' is looking to get back on the winning track in his upcoming bout against Amir Albazi. Unfortunately, a knee injury prevented him from competing at UFC 284, making this his first fight since his loss to 'The Assassin Baby'.

Kara-France faces a tough opponent in 'The Prince', who is yet to be defeated in the promotion, boasting an impressive 4-0 record. Albazi recently demonstrated his striking skills with a third-round knockout of Alessandro Costa in his most recent bout, securing his third finish in his last four fights. The 29-year-old Iraqi mixed martial artist is on an impressive five-fight winning streak overall.

Jim Miller will face Ludovit Klein in his 42nd UFC appearance

UFC veteran Jim Miller is all set to enter the octagon for his 42nd bout in the organization. The bout will take place at the impending Fight Night event scheduled for June 3rd at the Apex facility in Las Vegas. Miller will compete in a highly anticipated lightweight contest against Ludovit Klein, marking yet another milestone in his lengthy and remarkable career.

'A-10' has been a mainstay in the Ultimate Fighting Championship since his debut in 2008, earning him the distinction of being one of the longest-serving fighters in the promotion's history.

Despite facing a setback in his previous match, where he lost to Alexander Hernandez by unanimous decision, the 39-year-old American remains a fierce competitor in the lightweight division. While his three-fight winning streak was halted, he is determined to bounce back and secure a win against his upcoming adversary.

