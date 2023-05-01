Kai Kara-France announces he's being shifted to main event slot for UFC Fight Night event in June 

UFC flyweights Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi are scheduled to meet at the June 3 UFC Fight Night event at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas.

According to Kara-France, the fight has been bumped to the main event spot and will now be contested over five rounds. Jack Hermansson was originally scheduled to compete against Brendan Allen in the main event. However, Hermansson withdrew from the fight in late April due to an unknown injury.

Kai Kara-France revealed the update in a recent episode of 'Who The Fook Are These Guys?' podcast. He stated:

"I found out that my next fight, I'm the headline, now it's five rounds. I'm going to go out there and remind everyone why I'm the best in the world."

Needless to say, Kai Kara-France was elated by the opportunity and took to Twitter to confirm the news:

"Main event, Vegas June 3rd!"

Kara-France's three-bout winning streak was snapped by Brandon Moreno in an interim title fight at UFC 277 in July 2022. This will be his first fight since then as he missed the opportunity to compete at UFC 284 due to a knee injury.

Kai Kara-France will now seek to get back on track against Albazi, who is still undefeated with a perfect 4-0 record in the UFC. Albazi most recently knocked out Alessandro Costa in the third round, earning him three finishes in his last four UFC bouts.

UFC Fight Night: Amir Albazi plans to "maul" Kai Kara-France in their upcoming bout

Amir Albazi has established himself as a viable contender in the UFC flyweight division. After four consecutive victories in the UFC, three of which were by knockout, 'The Prince' has now solidly established himself as a must-see draw in the division.

He'll be taking on a top-tier opponent for the first time very soon when he fights former interim title challenger Kai Kara-France on June 3 at UFC Vegas 74.

Albazi has his sights set on UFC gold, but he is aware of the challenges that Kara-France poses. Albazi has been preparing for the upcoming high-stake fight with the help of top-tier fighters in Las Vegas, including current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling.

Previewing the upcoming clash in a recent interview with MMAnytt, Albazi stated:

“Kai is a very good opponent, and a good test for me. He has fought many veterans and also fought for the (interim) title. His strength is in the stand-up, and his weakness is his grappling, where I thrive – so it will be a battle of wills. I will maul him until I choke him out."

