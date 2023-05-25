Next UFC card: When is the upcoming event following UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill?

After UFC Fight Night: Dern vs. Hill on May 20, the promotion will be on a two-week hiatus and will return on June 3 with UFC on ESPN 46.

The fight card will be headlined by a five-round flyweight bout between Kai Kara-France and Amir Albazi. The event will be held at the UFC Apex facility in Enterprise, Nevada.

Kai Kara-France's last outing took place at July 2022 when he went up against Brandon Moreno for the interim flyweight title. 'Don't Blink' lost the fight by TKO in the third round. Prior to that, the New Zealander was riding a three-fight win streak that included victories over Askar Askarov and former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt.

Albazi, meanwhile, is having an incredible run in the UFC. 'The Prince' is undefeated in the promotion with four back-to-back victories, including three finishes.

So, the main event clash could prove to be a thrilling affair between the two exciting flyweights.

The co-main event will feature a featherweight clash between Alex Caceres and Daniel Pineda. Both fighters finished their respective opponents in their last outing and earned a 'Performance of the Night' bonus. The two atheltes will look to re-create their last performance again on June 3.

One of the most exciting fights on the entire card involves a lightweight banger between Jamie Mullarkey and Guram Kutateladze. The two highly skilled athletes will open the main card for the night.

Apart from that, prominent names like Jared Gordon, Jim Miller, Andrei Arlovski, and Tim Elliot will also compete on the card.

Full Fight card for UFC on ESPN: Kara-France vs. Albazi

The complete fight card for the upcoming UFC event on June 3 can be seen below:

Main Card

Main event: Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi - Flyweight

Co-main event: Alex Caceres vs. Daniel Pineda - Featherweight

Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon - Lightweight

Tim Elliot vs. Victor Altamirano - Flyweight

Karine Silva vs. Ketlen Souza - Flyweight

Jamie Mullarkey vs. Guram Kutateladze - Lightweight

Preliminary Card

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos - Welterweight

John Castaneda vs. Mateus Mendonca - Bantamweight

Andrei Arlovski vs. Don'Tale Mayes - Heavyweight

Elise Reed vs. Jinh Yu Frey - Strawweight

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. - Bantamweight

Da'Mon Blackshear vs. Luan Lacerda - Bantamweight

Philipe Lins vs. Maxim Grishin - Light Heavyweight

