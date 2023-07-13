BREAKING: Joanne Wood out of UFC 291 fight against Priscilla Cachoiera, replacement named

It appears as though UFC 291 has lost a women's bout as Joanna Wood is out of her fight with Priscilla Cachoiera.

Wood announced on in an Instagram post that she was forced to withdraw from the event but didn't provide a specific reason. She mentioned that the bout was intended to be her retirement fight and that it was unfortunate that she wouldn't be able to compete because of the hard work she put into her camp, saying:

"Gutted to find out that I won’t be fighting July 29th. It is what it is and im going to try not dwell on this as it was out of my control. I invested and done everything I could and was ready for what was maybe going to be my last fight." [@badmofo_jojo - Instagram]

A suitable replacement for Joanne Wood was found as Miranda Maverick stepped up and is answering the call for UFC 291. It will be a great opportunity for the 26-year-old to bounce back from her loss to Jasmine Jasudavicius last month at UFC 289.

Prior to the loss, the No.15 ranked women's flyweight was riding a two-fight winning streak that included unanimous decision wins over Sabina Mazo and Shanna Young. Meanwhile, Cachoiera hasn't competed since last August because her scheduled bout with Karine Silva this past April was scrapped due to her missing weight by 4lbs.

'Zombie Girl' is currently riding a two-fight winning streak that includes a unanimous decision win over Kim Ji-yeon and an impressive first-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski. It will be interesting to see whether the 11-month layoff will effect her or if she can extend her winning streak at UFC 291.

