BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs Kamaru Usman reportedly set to headline UFC 251

Jorge Masvidal is on the verge of accepting a UFC Welterweight Title fight on 7-days' notice.

Kamaru Usman could face 'Gamebred' at the UFC Fight Island next week.

According to a huge report from Ariel Helwani on ESPN, it seems like the unthinkable is finally about to happen. A welterweight title clash between Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman has been reportedly agreed upon for UFC 251.

Sources have claimed that the negotiations for next week's clash between Masvidal and Usman are done and both fighters have agreed to face each other at the UFC Fight Island in what promises to be a mouthwatering clash between two Welterweight sensations.

Here is what Ariel Helwani tweeted out:

Negotiations for Usman vs. Masvidal are done, per sources. All sides agreed to terms. Usman is en route to LV; Masvidal landed earlier. Once at the hotel, they’ll have to take a COVID test and then quarantine while awaiting results. If negative, they’ll fly to AD likely tomorrow. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 5, 2020

The original fight that was on schedule for UFC 251 was a clash between Gilbert Burns and reigning champ Kamaru Usman.

On the back of a win over former champion Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns was set to face his long-term teammate Kamaru Usman in an interesting match-up, however, the latter was eventually tested positive for COVID-19 which forced him out of the fight.

Ohhh shit look who’s checking into the hotel in Vegas 👀....I’m beyond pumped for this fight #FightIsland pic.twitter.com/I8cPsDfMAe — Laura Sanko (@laura_sanko) July 5, 2020

As Burns' replacement, Jorge Masvidal decided to step in for the title fight and that too on seven-days notice. Both the champ and the new title challenger have made their way over to Las Vegas and both 'Gamebred' and 'The Nigerian Nightmare' must check into a hotel, undergo a COVID-19 test, and then quarantine themselves for a while before the fight could be officially announced.

If both Masvidal and Usman pass their respective COVID-19 tests, then both men are expected to fly out to Abu Dhabi by Monday and if either of them fails the test, then the fight won't be taking place after all.

Jorge Masvidal's recent disputes with the UFC

Jorge Masvidal was recently in a dispute with the UFC management over the improper treatment of the promotion's fighters and their unsuitable payment issues. Masvidal even threatened to quit the UFC, however, it does look like those matters have now been solved upon and both parties came to a mutual agreement.

Could Jorge Masvidal actually pull-off the unthinkable and face Kamaru Usman on a 7-day notice?