BREAKING: Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz 2 confirmed for June boxing event - Weight class, rounds, and PPV price revealed here

It appears as though Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will renew their rivalry, but this time in the boxing ring rather than the octagon.

The bout will be a rematch of their 2019 encounter, which saw Masvidal earn a third-round TKO win via doctor stoppage to win the 'BMF' title. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani took to his X account and reported the news that their rematch is a done deal and will be taking place on Jun. 1st.

It's also important to note that both Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz's respective brands will be partners in the pay-per-view, so the rematch could be very lucrative depending on how many pay-per-views and tickets are sold. The MMA Hour host reported that the boxing bout will take place at a slightly heavier weight than when they competed in the octagon.

Helwani revealed the location and pay-per-view price, which could possibly signify that other notable names could be competing on the undercard:

"Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal 2 is a done deal. They’ll meet on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, in a 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight boxing match, per both camps...The PPV will be available for purchase at http://Fanmio.com/PPV and http://Fanmio.com/DiazVsMasvidal for the early pricing of $49.99 until Friday, April 12 (on sale from $79.99). Live event ticket info will be announced shortly."

Tweet regarding Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 [Image courtesy: @arielhelwani - X]

Although both fighters are accustomed to competing at 170 pounds, the contested rounds could give the edge to the Stockton native, as he is known for his exceptional cardio in fights. It will be interesting to see who will get their hand raised in the rematch and whether the result will lead to a trilogy in the UFC as both have remained open to competing in the octagon again despite their respective status with the promotion.

Diaz is currently a free agent, while Jorge Masvidal retired last year, so an octagon return would depend on their interest as well as the promotion's interest.