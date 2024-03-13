WATCH: Alex Pereira stops Glover Teixeira's wife from checking phone by breaking it in hilarious skit

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira recently engaged in a humorous skit with his longtime friend and training partner Glover Teixeira.

Pereira has developed a reputation for his expressionless face. At the same time, he is renowned for having a great sense of humor and repeatedly references his stoic persona.

The former Glory middleweight and light heavyweight champion has appeared in several skits. He frequently performs self-deprecating comedy, including jokes about his demeanor.

Teixeira recently shared a funny skit on his Instagram account. In the video, Teixeira's wife requests his phone, which surprises the 44-year-old. While Teixeira is reluctant to give her the phone, 'Poatan' intervenes to save the day. He takes Teixeira's phone from his grasp and tosses it to the floor.

Teixeira captioned the post:

''A real friend always has your back."

Watch the clip below:

Pereira is set to defend his title against Jamahal Hill at UFC 300 on April 13. The Sao Paulo native won the light heavyweight belt, beating Jiri Prochazka via second-round KO at UFC 295 last year.

Teixeira has a direct connection to the UFC 300 title fight between Pereira and Hill. Hill, who beat Teixeira for the title and is now challenging for Pereira's gold, never lost the belt in the cage, as he opted to vacate it after sustaining an injury during International Fight Week last year.

Pereira will attempt to avenge his mentor by defeating Hill next month.

Alex Pereira previews his fight against Jamahal Hill

Following UFC 298, Dana White revealed Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill as the headliner for UFC 300. 'Poatan' will defend his 205-pound belt against Hill in Las Vegas next month.

In a recent interview, Pereira discussed Hill and their upcoming title fight on April 13. The Brazilian expressed confidence in getting his hand raised and dismissed Hill as one of the division's top fighters.

During his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, 'Poatan' was asked if he thought 'Sweet Dreams' was the second-best light heavyweight in the promotion. He replied:

''He’s not in second. I don’t know which position I’d put him, but at least fourth… If I were to move up to light heavyweight today and had to make my debut and there’s Jamahal Hill , Jan Blachowicz, and Jiri Prochazka, and I had to choose the best fight for me out of those three, I’d choose Jamahal.'' [H/T MMAfighting.com]

Watch the full episode below: