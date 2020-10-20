After stopping Sean O'Malley's hype train, rising UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera is set to return to the octagon at the upcoming UFC 255 pay-per-view against former UFC featherweight king Jose Aldo in a crucial bantamweight contest.

Brazilian publication Combate was the first news outlet to report about the matchup. Marlon Vera was overlooked as a legitimate title contender in the bantamweight division for years until he changed the game at UFC 252, by picking up a first-round TKO victory over the promotion's red hot prospect O’Malley, who was previously unbeaten inside the Octagon.

The win was somewhat controversy-laden though, given that O’Malley suffered a freakish leg injury during the fight; however, it still propelled Marlon Vera to a position where he can fight the top guys in the 135lbs division. The booking against a legend like Jose Aldo is proof of the same.

Aldo, who many still consider the greatest featherweight champ in MMA history, held the 145lbs title for many years until he was finally defeated by UFC's biggest superstar Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 194. However, since then, Jose Aldo had a mixed run of form inside the Octagon, having suffered losses to Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski while defeating Frankie Edgar, Jeremy Stephens, and Renato Moicano.

Aldo has now decided to make a fresh start at bantamweight in search of another title. The Brazilian lost his first fight in the division by a narrow decision against Marlon Moraes. However, Dana White stile handed Aldo a crack at the title against Petr Yan. In the fight, Aldo lost by fifth-round TKO and will now look to pick up his first win in the division against Marlon Vera. It's a back to the wall situation for the Brazilian where he must win to stay relevant in the title picture.

UFC 255 is headlined by a men’s flyweight title fight between new champion Deiveson Figueiredo and top contender Alex Perez, who replaces Garbrandt. The stacked card also features a women’s flyweight title fight between Valentina Shevchenko and Jennifer Maia.