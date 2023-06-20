Breaking: Kai Kara-France slated to make quick return at UFC 293 in Sydney against lower-ranked opponent

Kai Kara-France is one of the top fighters in the flyweight division, and desperately needs to get back into the win column. Earlier in the month, he lost a controversial split decision to Iraqi fighter Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74. Prior to losing to Albazi, 'Don't Blink' fought the flyweight champion Brandon Moreno who finished him via a body-kick followed up by punches in the second round.

It seems like the No.5-ranked Kara-France is looking to make a quick return at UFC 293 in Sydney against an opponent that is ranked below him in the flyweight division - the No.9-ranked Manel Kape.

The news was broken by Brett Okamoto via ESPN.

Brett Okamoto @bokamotoESPN Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here? Good one added to UFC Sydney in September. No. 5 flyweight Kai Kara-France vs. No. 9 Manel Kape verbally agreed to, per sources. Who you got here? https://t.co/0mrWmw4vnV

For Kai Kara-France, a win over Manel Kape will give him the momentum required to go on a title-run. For Kape, this will be the biggest test of his professional career.

Manel Kape is an Angolan mixed-martial artist with five fights in the UFC. 'Starboy' lost his first two promotional bouts to top flyweights Matheus Nicolau and the No.2-ranked Alexander Pantoja.

Following his losses, Kape went on a three-fight winning streak (scoring two KO victories), having last beat David Dvořák by unanimous decision at UFC Fight Night 216 in December last year.

UFC 293: Kai Kara-France vs. Manel Kape - Height, weight, reach and UFC records comparison

Kai Kara-France burst onto the scene on The Ultimate Fighter season 24, winning his first fight on the show against Terrence Mitchell via first-round KO. He lost his second fight to Alexander Pantoja in the quarterfinals.

Since joining the promotion in 2018 at UFC Fight Night 142, 'Don't Blink' has racked up a 8-4 record with two KO victories under his belt. Kara-France has 11 career wins by KO, three submission victories and 10 decision wins. He has a promotional record of 8-4 and an overall MMA record of 24-11.

Kai Kara-France stands at 5'4" (163 cm) and has a reach of 69 inches. He last weighed in at 125.5 pounds against Amir Albazi at UFC Vegas 74.

Manel Kape has fewer fights than Kai Kara-France, but shares the same number of KO wins as his Kiwi counterpart at 11. Kape competed under Rizin prior to joining the UFC and held the bantamweight title in the promotion.

Apart from his 11 KO wins, Kape has five wins by submissions and two decision victories. 'Starboy' has a promotional record of 3-2 and an overall MMA record of 18-6.

Kape stands one inch taller than Kara-France at 5'5" (165 cm) and has a reach of 68 inches. He last weighed in at 125.6 pounds against Dvořák at UFC Fight Night 216.

