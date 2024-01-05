Breaking: Katie Taylor vacates IBF lightweight world title, federation announces matchup for vacant title

Katie Taylor, the second-ever female boxer to achieve undisputed status in two weight divisions, has vacated her IBF lightweight belt and the IBF has already announced a bout for the now-vacant world title.

The IBF has made a bout between undefeated Englishwomen Caroline Dubois (8-0) and Rhiannon Dixon 9(9-0) the mandatory fight for the belt. Dubois is the top contender at 135 pounds, while Dixon sits at the No.2 spot.

In her most recent outing, Caroline Dubois outclassed Magali Rodriguez via a unanimous decision to lay claim to the IBO lightweight strap. Meanwhile, Dixon earned a unanimous decision win against Katharina Thanderz in her last outing. She is yet to win a world title.

Katie Taylor achieved undisputed status in a second weight division when she inched out Chantelle Cameron in their rematch via a majority decision to lay claim to the undisputed junior welterweight titles on Nov.25, at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.

By late 2023, the WBO had instructed the Irish superstar to vacate one of their titles. Hence, her vacating the IBF belt might be owing another such ultimatum.

Taylor currently holds a record of 23-1, with her only loss coming at the hands of Chantelle Cameron. Considering the fact that Cameron and Taylor are now 1-1, a trilogy bout between the pair might take place sometime in 2024.

Katie Taylor suggests venue for Chantelle Cameron trilogy

Both of Katie Taylor's fights against Chantelle Cameron have happened at the 3Arena. The Irishwoman now wants the trilogy bout to take place at Croke Park.

Taylor's first meeting against Cameron was originally targeted to be held at the Gaelic stadium, but due to logistical problems, that didn't end up happening. During her post-fight interview after exacting retribution for her lone loss, the 37-year-old said:

"Let's do the trilogy at Croke Park."

Croke Park is one of Europe's largest stadiums, with a capacity of 82,300, and has approved certification from both UEFA and FIFA. Per the venue's official website, it can accommodate any event, ranging from sports events to trade shows and concerts. Given the magnitude of the trilogy bout, Taylor's choice of venue certainly makes sense.