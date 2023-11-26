Did Katie Taylor win against Chantelle Cameron? Full fight results and highlights

Katie Taylor returned to the squared circle last night for a highly anticipated rematch against Chantelle Cameron. The two previously fought back in May this year, when Taylor was handed her first professional loss.

The rematch took place at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland with the undisputed super lightweight title on the line. While many believed the fighters to hold back in the opening rounds, that wasn't the case at all.

Both Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron started off strongly and fired a big flurry of punches. Interestingly, there was a controversy in the very first round as Cameron landed a stiff jab that sent Taylor to the canvas. However, the referee did not rule it a knockdown as it appeared as a slip.

Both fighters continued to land punches on the break and also after the bell. Moreover, their heads clashed multiple times which even made Cameron bleed.

At the end of a 10-round war, judges scored the bout, 95-95, 98-92, 96-94 in favor of Katie Taylor.

Katie Taylor reacts to her win and calls for a trilogy against Chantelle Cameron

Going into the rematch, a lot was said about how Katie Taylor might be past her best and Chantelle Cameron would emerge victorious once again. However, Taylor silenced her doubters with an incredible performance and became a two-weight undisputed champion.

While speaking about their first matchup during the post-fight interview, Taylor suggested that it was her "worst" performance and said:

"Well, the last fight you saw the worst of me and the best of Chantelle and it was still a close fight. Tonight you saw the real me and when I box it out, nobody can beat me."

Further, Taylor was asked to comment on a potential trilogy against Cameron since both fighters are 1-1 against each other. She said:

"Let's get the trilogy in Croke Park."

Catch her comments in the video below (1:40):