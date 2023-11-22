"Repeat, not revenge" - Former champion gives prediction for Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2

Carl Froch has chimed in on Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2.

'II Capo' and 'KT' are set to run it back this Saturday night in Dublin. The bout will be a rematch of their prior encounter in May, which saw Taylor move up in weight. Famously, the bout was made after the Irishwoman's rematch with Amanda Serrano fell apart.

While the attention was on 'The Real Deal' and Taylor to start the year, Cameron stole the headlines this Spring. In May, she upset the Irish boxer on her home soil by a majority decision in an instant classic. Following the bout, they quickly reached terms for a rematch.

For his part, Carl Froch believes that Chantelle Cameron's next fight with Katie Taylor will be much of the same. In a recent interview with Grosvenor Casinos, 'The Cobra' previewed the bout. There, Froch opined that Taylor is past her best days.

While 'KT' will put on a show this weekend, she will suffer the same fate that she did in May. Well, that's according to Froch, anyway. In the interview, the former champion stated:

“Katie Taylor is on the slide... She will turn up and try to put on a good show, and she’ll be as fit as she can be, and she’ll give it a right go because she’s a proper warrior in that ring. She doesn't stop throwing punches. But I think Cameron is too fresh and I think this fight will be the changing of the guard. Chantelle has already beaten her and I think she will do it again. Chantelle Cameron is younger and fresher and with the first win under her belt I think it’s repeat not revenge.”

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2: Who is favored to win?

The oddsmakers agree with Carl Froch on Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2.

'KT' is one of the best women's boxers on the planet, but 'The Cobra' is likely correct. Taylor has seemed slower fight to fight, and she is already well into her late 30s, which is where most athletes decline.

While she nearly defeated 'II Capo' in May, that was a fight that she almost definitely would've won in her prime. However, Froch believes that the Irish boxer is past her best, and oddsmakers agree with him.

According to the current line from MGM, Chantelle Cameron is favored to defeat Katie Taylor. The champion enters the matchup a slight -182 favorite, while 'KT' enters the bout a +142 underdog.