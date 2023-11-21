How much do Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor tickets cost? Here's how to watch fight live in Dublin

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor tickets are still available but very, very limited.

'II Capo' and 'KT' are set to run it back this Saturday night in Dublin. The bout will be a rematch of their prior encounter in May, which was one of the best women's boxing matches of the year. Famously, the bout came together after Amanda Serrano withdrew from her rematch with Taylor.

As a result, the Irishwoman decided to head up in weight and challenge Chantelle Cameron. In their first bout earlier this year, the two went back and forth for ten rounds. Ultimately, it was Cameron who emerged with an upset majority-decision victory to retain the gold.

Now, they're set to rematch this Saturday night in Dublin. For those curious, November 25th Ireland boxing tickets are still available. That's in spite of the fact that promoters labeled the event as a sell-out earlier this week.

Although, they're not far off from making that a reality. Fans can purchase Dublin boxing tickets through the 3Arena's website. As of now, tickets range between €118.50 and €523.50. Although most of the seats available range on the cheaper end, there are not many of them left either.

Luckily for fans, they will be able to watch the fight through other means.

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor streaming service information

Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 will air on DAZN this weekend.

For those who can't make it out to Dublin, you're far from alone. Luckily, the event will be broadcast on the popular streaming service known as DAZN. Fans will just require a monthly or yearly subscription in order to watch the rematch between 'II Capo' and 'KT'.

The bout won't air on pay-per-view either, which is a massive boost for fans. It also helps Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 stick out on a weekend when the other major boxing event, David Benavidez vs. Demetrius Andrade, will cost fans upwards of $74.99.

Nonetheless, fans should also be aware of the starting time for the event. For those over in the U.K., you can expect the card to get going around 7 PM in the U.K. For those in the States, that would be 2 PM ET, and in Canada. That being said, the main event won't come until later in the evening.

As of now, the headliner is at 10:20 PM in the U.K. That would be 5:20 PM ET in America as well as Canada. However, Chantelle Cameron vs. Katie Taylor 2 could be slightly pushed depending on the length of undercard bouts.