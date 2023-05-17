BREAKING: Light heavyweight rematch after draw earlier this year set for UFC 290

The UFC has revealed that Jimmy Crute and Alonzo Menifield will have their highly anticipated rematch at UFC 290, which is scheduled to be a part of International Fight Week on July 8, 2023.

Following their initial encounter at UFC 284 earlier this year, the two formidable light-heavyweight contenders, are set to step into the octagon once again. The first fight between these skilled fighters ended in a thrilling and closely contested majority draw, leaving fans hungry for a definitive conclusion.

The 27-year-old Jimmy Crute enters UFC 290 with an impressive professional record of 12 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. However, he finds himself on a two-fight stint, having faced recent setbacks in his previous bouts.

On the other hand, his opponent Alonzo Menifield boasts a professional record of 13 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. Notably, Menifield has achieved an impressive 10 victories by way of TKO, showcasing his devastating striking abilities. Currently riding a wave of success, 'Atomic' is in the midst of a two-fight win streak and is determined to extend his winning streak in the upcoming matchup.

Dana White has revealed the star-studded fight card for UFC 290

UFC President Dana White recently unveiled an electrifying lineup for the highly anticipated UFC 290 event, which promises to be a star-studded affair. Set to take place at the renowned T-Mobile Arena on July 8, this event continues the tradition of the promotion's International Fight Week extravaganzas.

True to form, the UFC has once again pulled out all the stops, assembling a card that features an impressive array of current and former champions. The lineup is brimming with top-tier talent, ensuring an unforgettable night of high-level mixed martial arts action.

In an announcement on social media, Dana White expressed his enthusiasm and delight in unveiling the stacked card for UFC 290:

"International Fight Week is coming back to Vegas on July 8 at the T-Mobile Arena, and I am happy to announce that we have finished the main card. Alexander Volkanovski and Yair Rodriguez will headline to unify the featherweight belt... The co-main event will feature another incredible matchup. Brandon Moreno vs. Alexandre Pantoja... Robert Whittaker vs. Dricus du Plessis will determine who will fight Israel Adesanya next for the middleweight title... I found Robbie Lawler when he was 19 years old, and UFC 290 will be the final fight of his amazing career."

