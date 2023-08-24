BREAKING: Lightweight banger between Nikolas Motta vs. Trey Ogden set for UFC event in November

Trey Ogden and Nikolas Motta are scheduled to compete in a lightweight bout at UFC Vegas 82.

The Fight Night event is slated for November 18, 2023, and will take place at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Ogden is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Ignacio Bahamondes at UFC 287 earlier in April when he filled in for Motta, who was forced out due to an injury. Ogden's initial two fights in the UFC have been a mixed bag.

'Samurai Ghost' began with a close loss to Jordan Leavitt during his debut but then recuperated with a unanimous decision victory over Daniel Zellhuber in September 2022.

Trey Ogden has amassed a professional record of 16-6.

On the other hand, Motta faced a brutal knockout loss via a step-in elbow from Manuel Torres at UFC Vegas 75 in June. The 30-year-old Brazilian fighter didn't experience a smooth UFC debut despite a successful outing on Dana White's Contender Series.

He secured a unanimous decision against Joseph Lowry in 2020, which paved the way for his entry into the promotion where he faced the legendary Jim Miller at a UFC Fight Night event in 2022.

Regrettably, Motta suffered a second-round knockout in that match. However, 'Iron' managed to make a comeback in September 2022, securing a TKO victory against Cameron VanCamp.

Nikolas Motta holds a professional record of 13-5.

The current UFC Vegas 82 card on November 18 includes:

Payton Talbott vs. Nick Aguirre

Jordan Leavitt vs. Chase Hopper

Trey Ogden vs. Nikolas Motta

Cesar Almeida vs. Christian Leroy Duncan