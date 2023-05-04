Breaking: Lightweight matchup between Trevor Peek and Victor Martinez set for UFC Jacksonville in June

It appears as though a lightweight clash between Trevor Peek and Victor Martinez has been added to the upcoming UFC on ABC 5 card scheduled to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff confirmed MMA Orbit's report that the lightweights will be competing at the event.

Peek will look to continue his unbeaten run in MMA as he competes in the octagon for the third time. He earned his UFC contract after impressive second-round TKO win over Malik Lewis on Dana White's Contender Series (DWCS) in 2022. He followed that up with a first-round knockout win over Erick Gonzalez this past February.

Martinez, on the other hand, will look to derail Peek's hype and bounce back from his first-round TKO loss to Jordan Leavitt this past February. He also earned his contract with the promotion following a unanimous decision win on DWCS. Prior to his loss to Leavitt in his promotional debut, 'The Brick' was riding a 7-fight winning streak dating back to 2017.

Who will be headlined UFC on ABC 5 on June 24?

The upcoming UFC on ABC 5 event taking place in Jacksonville, Florida on June 24th is shaping up to be an entertaining night of fights.

The event will be headlined by a featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria. Emmett is looking to bounce back from his loss to Yair Rodriguez this past February. It was a siginificant bout as it was contested for the interim featherweight championship, with the winnner challenging Alexander Volkanovski in a title unification bout.

Topuria has been on an impressive run and could insert himself into the title picture at 145lbs. He currently has an unbeaten 13-0 MMA record and is coming off his impressive submission win over Bryce Mitchell, which also saw him hand 'Thug Nasty' his first career loss.

