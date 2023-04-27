BREAKING: Nate Diaz voluntarily turns himself in to the New Orleans Police department, online court records confirm arrest

Nate Diaz has turned himself in to the New Orleans Police department following their issue of an arrest warrant for the former UFC fighter, according to MMA reporter Nolan King.

The Stockton native was in attendance at a Misfits Boxing event to watch his teammate Chris Avila compete, where he was involved in a street brawl with a Logan Paul lookalike. Footage of Diaz choking the man unconscious before dropping him onto the ground has gone viral online, causing the New Orleans Police department to issue a warrant for his arrest.

Considering Nate Diaz's "West Coast gangster" attitude and persona, many expected him to ignore the warrant. However, Nolan King recently broke the news that Diaz had infact turned himself in to the police. He said this:

"#Breaking: Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense."

"Online court records confirm Nate Diaz has been arrested and is in custody."

See the tweets below:

Nolan King @mma_kings



- Nate Diaz’s rep, Zach Rosenfield #Breaking : “Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”- Nate Diaz’s rep, Zach Rosenfield #Breaking: “Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.”- Nate Diaz’s rep, Zach Rosenfield

Nolan King @mma_kings Online court records confirm Nate Diaz has been arrested and is in custody. Online court records confirm Nate Diaz has been arrested and is in custody.

Nate Diaz was set to take on Jake Paul in a boxing match in August, but the Stockton native's legal issues have certainly complicated matters.

Mike Perry shares thoughts on Nate Diaz brawl in New Orleans

Nate Diaz was involved in two incidents in New Orleans while in attendance at the recent Misfits Boxing event.

The first took place inside the arena, where he was captured hurling a water bottle at Chase DeMoor, who had competed on the card earlier that night. The second incident infamously took place on the streets of New Orleans, where Diaz was seen choking out a Logan Paul lookalike.

Mike Perry, who will be facing Luke Rockhold in a Bare Knuckle FC fight this weekend, was recently interviewed by Oscar Willis of TheMacLife. Perry was asked to share his thoughts on the Diaz-saga, and he said this:

"I mean, if you're coming up to me [with your hands up] and you keep coming my way and I'm backed up to a wall, and I guess it was Logan Paul's cousin? Of course [he's] trying to press charges. If someone doesn't want you close to them and you're walking up to them [with your hands up], dude I'm gonna f***ing f**k you up bro. I'm not gonna give you a chance...."

Watch the video below from 16:20:

Poll : 0 votes