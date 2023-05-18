BREAKING: Newly signed LFA flyweight champ set to make promotional debut against Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC Vegas 75

Journalist Marcel Dorff recently broke the news on a new addition to the UFC Vegas 75 card. He reported that reigning LFA (Legacy Fighting Alliance) flyweight champion Felipe Bunes has signed with the UFC and will make his debut at UFC Vegas 75 on June 17.

Dorff Tweeted:

"LFA Flyweight champion Felipe Bunes signs with the UFC. He makes his promotional debut on June 17th at #UFCVegas75 against Zhalgas Zhumagulov."

Felipe 'Felipinho' Bunes is coming into the UFC with a 13-6 record. His strong suit is his submission game and his record rightfully reflects that. With eight of his 13 wins coming by submission, Bunes' gameplan will definitely involve enforcing his grappling.

His opponent, Zhalgas Zhumagulov, will be coming into the octagon on the back of three straight losses. With that, the Kazakhstan native could be fighting for his job, as he has gone 1-5 since coming into the UFC.

UFC Vegas 75 to be headlined by Vettori vs. Cannonier

The main event of UFC Vegas 75 will feature a middleweight showdown between contenders Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. Both fighters will look to work their way back towards a title shot.

The pair have both faced reigning champion Israel Adesanya. While Vettori has lost to the champion twice, Cannonier was also unsuccesful against Adesanya when he got his title shot last July.

As a result, it's hard to see either man getting a title shot off a win at UFC Vegas 75. They will, however, look to move up the rankings and solidify their position in the middleweight division.

The card also features a showdown between Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov. Both fighters have gone somewhat under the radar and will look to gain attention with an exciting performance. The card is yet to be finalized, so fans can look forward to a few more additions to the event.

