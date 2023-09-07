BREAKING: Noche UFC loses a fight due to injury, replacement TBA

The Noche UFC event is the UFC Fight Night card commemorating Mexican Independence Day and is scheduled for Saturday, September 16 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The special event will be headlined by a rematch between Mexico's women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. Grasso secured a victory over Shevchenko with a fourth-round submission at UFC 285 earlier this year.

Following the unexpected cancellation of the original co-headlining fight between Shavkat Rakhmonov and Kelvin Gastelum, the organization quickly altered the card by arranging a new matchup between top-ranked welterweight contenders Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena.

According to a recent report by combat sports journalist Nolan King, the Noche UFC event has encountered another setback, as Iasmin Lucindo had to withdraw from her scheduled 120lb catchweight bout against promotional newcomer Josefine Knutsson due to injury. Details regarding a replacement fighter have yet to be announced.

Lucindo secured a second-round submission victory over Polyana Viana at UFC Vegas 78 just last month. Meanwhile, Knutsson made her way into the UFC after a dominant unanimous decision victory against Isis Verbeek on Dana White's Contender Series.