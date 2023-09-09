BREAKING: Noche UFC loses yet another fight, new fighter signed as replacement

Noche UFC loses another matchup as Natan Levy is out of his scheduled fight against Alex Reyes. The two men were booked to face off on September 16 in a lightweight contest at the UFC's Mexican Independence Day special event.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff recently took to Twitter to announce the news and revealed that the promotion has roped in a newcomer to replace the Israeli-French national. Dorff reported that Charlie Campbell has signed with the UFC and will take on Reyes at Noche UFC instead of Natan Levy. He wrote:

"Natan Levy is out of his fight at #NocheUFC next week against Alex Reyes. Charlie Campbell signs with the UFC. He takes on Alex Reyes on September 16th in Las Vegas."

Noche UFC features an exciting title rematch between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko for the women's flyweight championship. In the co-main event, Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena will clash in a welterweight contest.

The Mexican Independence Day event previously lost a blockbuster fight between Kelvin Gastelum and Shavkat Rakhmonov before losing the Iasmin Lucindo vs. Josefine Knutsson bout as well. Lucindo was forced to withdraw due to injury.

This will also mark Natan Levy's second canceled bout this year. 'Lethal' was previously booked to face Pete Rodriguez at UFC Vegas 72 in April, however, the fight was called off after Rodriguez pulled out. While the bout was rescheduled for UFC on ABC 4 in May, Rodgriguez withdrew once again.