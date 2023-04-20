Breaking: Paddy Pimblett gives unfortunate injury update and timeline for next fight

It appears as though it could be a while before UFC fans see Paddy Pimblett return to the octagon, as he recently provided an unfortunate update on his injury status and timeline for his next fight.

While speaking to Sky Sports, Pimblett shared that he injured his foot during his most recent fight with Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December. He mentioned that he wasn't able to get the extent of his injury evaluated until he returned home, which made it difficult for him as he found out that it was worse than anticipated.

He said:

"Last fight, I hurt my foot in the first round, in the first minute or two, threw a kick...Couldn't get it looked at properly till I got home. Then when the actual swelling went down and then went to get surgery, it was a lot worse than they thought."

'The Baddy' then revealed that he will be on crutches for another lenghty period of time. He mentioned that due to the severity of the injury and the duration of his recovery, it's possible that he remains out of action for the remainder of the year:

"I had to get inner and outer ligament surgery...reconstruction, so it's big...Could be for another 6 weeks [on crutches], already been on them 6-6-and-a-half...Yeah [it's impacted plans], I'll be lucky to fight this year."

There was speculation that Pimblett and Gordon could compete in a rematch, but the recent injury update makes that fight seem unlikely to transpire any time soon.

Paddy Pimblett issues a challenge to Jared Gordon

Paddy Pimblett most recently fought Jared Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 this past December. It seems as though he's planting the seeds for an eventual rematch.

'The Baddy' earned a unanimous decision win over 'Flash', but it was a controversial result as many fans and fighters believed that Gordon won the fight. He recently issued a challenge to 'Flash' on his YouTube channel, where he called for a rematch and promised a more decisive win:

"I want to punch his head in towards the end of the year...I am going to run it back. I hope he beats Bobby Green, because I'll snap his arm for him in a round."

