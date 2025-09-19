Raja Jackson arrested for Syko Stu incident, held on $50,000 bond

Raja Jackson has reportedly been arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday morning in connection with a viral incident involving wrestler Stuart Smith. Raja, the 25-year-old son of former UFC champion Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, was taken into custody in Los Angeles on a felony charge connected to his attack on wrestler 'Syko Stu' at a Knokx Pro event last month.

The altercation happened on August 23 during a live-streamed show. Jackson slammed Smith to the canvas and followed with repeated punches, forcing other wrestlers to step in and pull him away.

Smith was admitted to the hospital with serious injuries that included facial fractures. He spent several days under observation before being released and is now recovering at home.

According to a report by TMZ Sports, authorities have set Jackson’s bond at $50,000 while the investigation continues. Court proceedings will determine how the case moves forward.

Raja's father, Quinton, had spoken publicly on the situation, saying his son needs to face consequences and focus on counseling and community service to prevent future incidents.

Jackson’s outburst followed an earlier backstage altercation. Reports state Smith mistakenly struck Jackson with a beer can, believing he was another wrestler. Although Smith publicly apologized on the broadcast, tensions carried into the ring where the unscripted violence unfolded.

In the aftermath, streaming platform Kick banned Jackson from its service, and Knokx Pro condemned the attack. The fallout also led to the academy losing its affiliation with WWE. Several prominent wrestling figures drew criticism for suggesting Smith shared blame, though the majority of the community sided with the injured performer.

Raja continued streaming after the attack. He could be heard speaking to someone on the phone, stating:

"I'm tired of motherf***ers playing with me, bro. I'm tired of everybody fu*king playing with me and sh*t. Think I'm always playing... I'm not no fu*king b*tch, bro. At the end of the day, I'm going to stand up for my fu*king self because I'm tired of everybody fu*king playing with me."

