BREAKING: Rapper Blueface allegedly stabbed in gym feud, out of October 14, 2023, Misfits Boxing match with Salt Papi

Blueface (real name Johnathan Porter) claimed that he was assaulted by an unidentified individual wielding a knife and allegedly inflicted multiple stab wounds.

The rapper-turned-boxer was engaged in a training session on Wednesday morning at a gym located in Los Angeles when an assailant entered the premises. Security footage shared on Porter's Instagram displays the trainer, David Kaminsky, attempting to intervene between the individual and Porter.

The 26-year-old American artist shared the footage on Instagram and wrote:

"I won’t be able to fight October 14th due to a injury won’t have enough time to heal don’t say I ducked none bro came with a dog an a knife at 10am"

Check out the videos below:

Evidently, a disagreement arose, prompting Blueface to conclude the conversation and unexpectedly strike the individual. However, the person in question then seems to retrieve an object from his pocket and advance toward Porter. Unfortunately, the video ends before the alleged stabbing took place.

Blueface was scheduled to face TikToker Salt Papi in a boxing match set for October 14, 2023, in Manchester. The bout was set to be part of Misfits X DAZN: The Prime Card event featuring Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis and KSI vs. Tommy Fury. However, it is unclear whether the fight between the two will take place.

