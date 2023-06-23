Breaking: Rose Namajunas set to make flyweight debut against Manon Fiorot at UFC Paris in September

In an exciting development, former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas is preparing to make her highly anticipated return to the octagon after a nearly year-long hiatus.

The last time she stepped into the cage was at the UFC 274 pay-per-view event in May 2022, where she suffered a split decision loss to Carla Esparza, relinquishing her title.

Now, Namajunas is eager to make a fresh start in a new weight class as she sets her sights on the UFC flyweight division.' Thug' will make her debut at 125 pounds against the seasoned flyweight contender Manon Fiorot.

This exciting matchup is scheduled to take place at the upcoming UFC Paris event on Saturday, September 2, 2023, at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The news of Namajunas' flyweight debut was first reported by MMAJunkie:

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie



News via



Full story: Former champ Rose Namajunas is headed to 125 pounds for a showdown with Manon Fiorot in Paris.News via @Farah_Hannoun Full story: tinyurl.com/RoseFiorot Former champ Rose Namajunas is headed to 125 pounds for a showdown with Manon Fiorot in Paris. 🇫🇷News via @Farah_Hannoun Full story: tinyurl.com/RoseFiorot https://t.co/v2Nt4bSUxt

Following her title loss last year, Namajunas currently holds a record of 11 wins and 5 losses in her professional career.

Meanwhile, her opponent, Manon Fiorot, is riding high on a remarkable 10-fight winning streak, with her only loss dating back to 2018. Fiorot's most recent victory came against Katlyn Chookagian at UFC 280, where she showcased her skills and secured a unanimous decision win.

As fight fans eagerly anticipate the clash between Rose Namajunas and Manon Fiorot, the UFC Paris event promises to be an electrifying night of world-class mixed martial arts action. Both fighters bring their unique strengths and styles to the octagon, setting the stage for a memorable showdown between two accomplished athletes

Rose Namajunas championship run in the UFC

At UFC 217 in Madison Square Garden on November 4, 2017, she faced off against the undefeated Strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk as a considerable underdog.

In a stunning upset, Namajunas secured a first-round knockout victory, claiming the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship. Her sensational win earned her the Performance of the Night bonus and marked her first knockout triumph as a professional.

'Thug' defended her title in a highly anticipated rematch against Jedrzejczyk at UFC 223 on April 7, 2018. Displaying her skills and resilience, she emerged victorious with a unanimous decision.

In her second title defense, Namajunas faced Jéssica Andrade at UFC 237 on May 11, 2019, in Brazil. Despite a valiant effort, she suffered a second-round knockout loss, relinquishing her title. Nevertheless, her performance earned her the Fight of the Night honor.

Making a triumphant comeback, Rose Namajunas faced Zhang Weili for the UFC Women's Strawweight Championship at UFC 261 on April 24, 2021. With a stunning first-round knockout via a head kick, she became a two-time UFC Women's Strawweight World Champion, earning the Performance of the Night bonus.

Olusola Olasupo @mrcommentator11 UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas knocks out Zhang Weili with brutal head kick to reclaim strawweight title. UFC 261 results: Rose Namajunas knocks out Zhang Weili with brutal head kick to reclaim strawweight title. https://t.co/dEABzDf1D9

In a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 268 on November 6, 2021, Namajunas defended her title with a hard-fought split decision win against Zhang.

However, her reign came to an end on May 7, 2022, when she lost the title to Carla Esparza in a closely contested split decision.

Undeterred by the setback, Rose Namajunas now embarks on a new chapter in her career as she sets her sights on the flyweight division.

Poll : 0 votes