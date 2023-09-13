BREAKING: Shakur Stevenson to fight for vacant WBC lightweight title against new opponent after Frank Martin pullout

It appears that Shakur Stevenson has finally secured an opponent.

Stevenson was initially scheduled to face Frank Martin for the vacant WBC lightweight title on November 16 in Las Vegas. However, the match was canceled before it could be officially confirmed because of alleged complications in the fight purse negotiations attributed to Martin's camp.

According to a recent report by ESPN's Mike Coppinger, Stevenson is now slated to fight Edwin De Los Santos on the same date:

"Shakur Stevenson and Edwin De Los Santos have agreed to a deal for a Nov. 16 fight in Las Vegas for the vacant WBC lightweight title, sources told ESPN. The bout will headline a Top Rank Boxing on ESPN card on Thursday three days before Formula 1 debuts in Vegas."

Check out Coppinger's tweet below:

Shakur Stevenson quickly established himself as one of the rising stars in the world of boxing. The 26-year-old Newark native has already clinched championship titles in both the 126 and 130-pound weight categories and is now setting his sights on achieving similar success in a third weight class. 'Sugar' maintains an undefeated record of 20 wins, with 10 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

On the other hand, Edwin De Los Santos is a formidable knockout artist, having recently secured a third-round TKO win over Jose Valenzuela and a decisive ten-round unanimous decision victory against Joseph Adorno in July. The 23-year-old Dominican Republic native holds a professional record of 16-1, with 14 of his wins achieved by knockout.