Shakur Stevenson puts Frank Martin on blast for allegedly lying about wanting “No 50/50 Split” after boxing match pullout

Shakur Stevenson and Frank Martin were expected to face each other for the vacant WBC lightweight title in Las Vegas on November 16. However, the fight was canceled before it could even be officially announced.

Despite facing promotional and broadcasting obstacles, with Stevenson under Top Rank and ESPN, and Martin associated with PBC and Showtime, it seemed like both parties had come to an agreement before the need for purse bids.

However, things took a twist when Top Rank sent the contract to PBC, only to receive word that Martin had lost interest in the fight. This news sparked widespread disappointment among fans and pundits who were eagerly anticipating what promised to be a technically thrilling bout.

In response to this sudden turn of events, Shakur Stevenson didn't hold back and took to social media, accusing Frank Martin of avoiding the fight. Unsurprisingly, 'The Ghost' swiftly responded, vehemently denying the accusations of ducking.

It was claimed that Martin canceled the fight because negotiations for a 50/50 split of the fight purse had fallen through. In response to this allegation, he stated:

"To My Fans I Want This Fight Just Like Yall… N I Never Asked For No 50/50 Split 🤦🏾‍♂️"

Shakur Stevenson didn't hold back as he recently criticized Frank Martin, accusing him of being dishonest about his desire for an equal split:

"U asked me in the DM’s yesterday.. I explained to u all the numbers and u still asked for half of the money stop da 🧢"

Why did Shakur Stevenson decline a fight against Devin Haney?

Devin Haney, the undisputed WBC lightweight champion, is expected to move up to the 140-pound division for a bout against Regis Prograis later this year. Consequently, he has been given the status of the WBC's champion in recess.

Shakur Stevenson was originally slated to face Haney, but 'The Dream' opted for a different path. Stevenson clarified his decision to turn down a fight with Haney back in July.

In a series of tweets from July, Stevenson revealed that he declined the bout with Haney due to disagreements over the financial terms. Stevenson explained that Haney and his team proposed a revenue split of 25% for him.

The former super featherweight champion believed this offer was inadequate and felt he should receive a larger share of the fight's earnings.

