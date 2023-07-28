BREAKING: Stephen Thompson vs. Michel Pereira pulled from UFC 291 after weight miss

The welterweight bout between Stephen Thompson and Michel Pereira has been canceled from the UFC 291 card at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City. UFC broadcaster Megan Olivi made the announcement before Friday's ceremonial weigh-ins.

During the early weigh-ins, Pereira missed the welterweight limit by 3 pounds, weighing in at 174 lbs, while his opponent 'Wonderboy' successfully made weight at 170.5 pounds.

The specific reason for the bout's cancellation remains unclear, as it is uncertain whether an agreement couldn't be reached due to the weight miss or if there was any medical or commission intervention involved.

This is the second time Michel Pereira has missed the welterweight limit in his UFC career, and he hasn't competed since May 2022. On the other hand, Stephen Thompson has a clean record in terms of weight management, never missing weight in his career.