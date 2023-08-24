Breaking: 'The Damage' Darren Elkins set for 2023 UFC return in October

MMA veteran Darren Elkins is set to make his UFC octagon return in October. The featherweight fighter has been on the sidelines for over nine months. However, ‘Damage’ is all set to rock the cage against TJ Brown at UFC Fight Night 228 on October 14, 2023. The news of Darren Elkins’ return was first reported by MMA journalist Marcel Dorff.

The October 14 Fight Night card will take place at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Also known as UFC On ESPN+ 85 or UFC Vegas 81, the card will feature several consequential fights in the lower weight classes like Viviane Araujo vs. Jennifer Maia, Sodiq Yusuff vs. Edson Barboza, and Jonathan Martinez vs. Adrian Yanez, to name a few.

"The Damage" returns to the Octagon on October 14th. Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) takes on "Downtown" TJ Brown (@DowntownTJB) at #UFCVegas81 in Las Vegas,” Marcel Dorff tweeted.

Darren Elkins [27-11 MMA, 16-10 UFC] has been a staple of the UFC featherweight division for over a decade. He made his UFC debut against Duane Ludwig at UFC Live: Vera vs. Jones in March 2010 and has produced several exciting performances during his tenure with the UFC.

It has been a bumpy ride for the veteran off late as he has lost six of his last 10 fights. The Team Alpha Male standout last competed against Jonathan Pearce at UFC on ESPN 42 and lost the fight via unanimous decision.

Meanwhile, his opponent TJ Brown [17-10 MMA, 3-4 UFC] is a relatively younger fighter who earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series. He will attempt to get back in the win column on October 14. Brown last competed at UFC on ESPN 44 against Bill Algeo, losing the fight via second-round submission due to a rear naked choke.

Darren Elkins suffered multiple injuries in his last fight

Darren Elkins is known for his ability to survive difficult situations through perseverance and grit. His unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Pearce stripped him of the opportunity to string the victories together. However, the fact that he suffered multiple injuries in the fight and still made it to the final bell makes the performance special.

In an Instagram post shared immediately after the fight, Elkins shed light on the nature of injuries. He wrote:

“Well I tore my meniscus, tore my MCL when I got the first takedown & fractured my fibula in the fight… but I still had a great vacation in the Turks and Caicos with my family.”

But ‘The Damage’ is never done and he has recovered from the injuries to come back and entertain us once again.