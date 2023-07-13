BREAKING: Top light heavyweight's brother out of scheduled debut at UFC Vegas 79

The upcoming UFC Vegas 79 Fight Night event has experienced a setback as a prominent light heavyweight's brother has withdrawn from his scheduled debut.

Valter Walker, the younger sibling of No.5-ranked LHW contender Johnny Walker, was set to make his promotional debut against Jake Collier on September 23.

However, according to the latest reports from combat sports journalist Nolan King, Valter has regrettably pulled out from the fight. The precise reason behind his withdrawal remains undisclosed at this time.

"Valter Walker is out of his scheduled Sept. 23 debut vs. Jake Collier at #UFCVegas79, per multiple sources.

The 25-year-old Brazilian, boasts an undefeated MMA record of 11-0, with seven victories achieved by way of stoppage. His most recent performance took place at Titan FC 82 - SBC 47: Revenge in June. During this event, Walker secured a fourth-round TKO triumph over Alex Nicholson, thus earning himself the Titan FC heavyweight championship.

The current UFC Vegas 79 roster on September 23 includes:

Brunson Silva vs. Cody Durden (flyweight)

Mizuki Inoue vs. Hannah Goldy (strawweight)

