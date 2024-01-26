Breaking: Top-ranked strawweights set to clash at UFC 300

The fight card for the upcoming UFC 300 continues to improve as it appears as though two top-ranked strawweights are set to clash at the landmark event.

Dana White has made headlines in the past few weeks as he announced that Justin Gaethje will defend his 'BMF' title against Max Holloway and most recently announced that Holly Holm will be fighting new signing Kayla Harrison. It appears there has been another big addition to the event, as Marina Rodriguez will take on former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade.

The promotion announced on their social media accounts and noted that it's a fight that will sureely excite the Brazilian fans. They wrote:

"An all-Brazilian matchup is set! @JessicaMMAPro and @WMMarz collide at #UFC300!"

UFC's tweet announcing Andrade vs. Rodriguez [Image courtesy: @ufc - X]

Andrade is coming off her impressive second-round TKO win over Mackenzie Dern atis past November. It was an incredible performance that resulted in her earning a Performance of the Night bonus and getting her name back into title contention at 115 pounds should she earn another decisive win at UFC 300.

PrBeforehe win over Dern, the former strawweight champion had experienced a setback in her career. She split time between flyweight and strawweight and was on a three-fight losing skid, and her UFC career could have possibly been in jeopardy should she have lost to the judoka decisively.

Rodriguez, on the other hand, is coming off an impressive win of her own as she most recently defeated Michelle Waterson via second-round TKO this past September and earned a Performance of the Night bonus. Like Andrade, she had also been going through a setback, losing back-to-back fights against Amanda Lemos and Virna Jandiroba.

UFC 300 is living up to the hype of being a stacked card, but it remains to be seen what fight will main event the historic event.